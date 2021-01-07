Fox & Friends opened Thursday’s show covering the insurrection on Capitol Hill by Trump supporters who had just left the “Save America Rally” where President Donald Trump repeated lies of a stolen election and incited rally-goers march on the Capitol.

Brian Kilmeade did not mince words when he flatly told viewers, “Let’s be honest,” Kilmeade opened. “Since November 3rd, or when we got the verdict by November 5th, the president’s behavior has been terrible.”

The Fox & Friends co-host then curiously spoke in terms of how Trump’s behavior hurt the GOP. “It has cost him two senates Seats, that we know that for sure; It cost him his party the majority in the senate; we know that for certain.”

“We can also say this about the president of the United States: He obviously believes with every fiber of his being that he won this election. The problem is his legal team hasn’t had any success at all proving that, which is why Richard Nixon of the 1960s folded his tent, why Al Gore made a speech and said ‘even though I think I won, it’s time for a peaceful transition of power.'”

“The president didn’t do that,” Kilmeade continued. “Instead, at 12:00, supposed to speak at 11. He gives his speech, at which time he said, let’s March over there at 1:30. Now it’s true; his people do not have a track record of violence, absolutely true. Well, that track record broke. And even if it was infiltrated by people who don like him, it doesn’t matter. When you send 50, 6 70, 80,000 people to the Capitol, which is guarded by a handful of cops and 150 national guards, Guess what? They are going to get in.”

Fox & Friends has been among the most loyal and influential pro-Trump opinion programs on-air and has long been noted to be Trump’s favorite. So Kilmeade’s plain criticism of the president and clear suggestion that the outgoing president incited the violence and Capitol Hill that has left four dead is no small thing in the opinion media world.

Kilmeade’s criticism of Trump is noteworthy, but it’s also remarkable that seconds after blasting Trump and his followers, he couldn’t resist getting a dig in on his ideological foes.

“For those people who condemn this violence, I ask you where were you for 200 days in Portland? Where were you in Oregon that still exists? The chop zone took root? Where were you in New York City when you said people have to blow off steam as well as Illinois and countless other places? Don’t suddenly become law and order, although I thought Joe Biden’s comments were perfect and have been very strong since he won the election.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]