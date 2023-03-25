Libs of TikTok Creator Taunts AOC on Fox News After Attempted Confrontation at Her Office: ‘She Cowered Away’

By Zachary Leeman
Mar 25th, 2023
 

Libs of TikTok creator Chaya Raichik joined Fox News on Friday and accused Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) of cowering from a confrontation with her at Capitol Hill.

In a social media video posted this week, Raichik visited Ocasio-Cortez’s congressional office and tried to confront the Democrat what, she claimed, telling lies about her on the House floor. The conservative influencer was referring to Ocasio-Cortez saying at a hearing that Raichik was lying about a hospital providing hysterectomies to “children.” Raichik posted a video featuring doctors talking about gender-affirming hysterectomies and the pundit said they were provided to “young women.”

Raichik spoke with Fox News host Tucker Carlson on Friday about her attempted confrontation of Ocasio-Cortez and said she did expect to sit down with the congresswoman.

“I absolutely had no expectations for her to own up to it. I went to her office, and I was ready to sit down with her and get to the bottom of this and explain it. And I don’t know if she was in the office or not, but I know she cowered away,” she said.

Raichik said she now never expects Ocasio-Cortez to ever do that sit-down. She said she wanted to “confront” her and accused her again of lying about her on the House floor.

“I don’t think she would ever face me or ever have a discussion about it. But I as an American citizen — I don’t appreciate being defamed in front of millions of people. So I wanted to confront her, and she cowered,” she said.

