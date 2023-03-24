Libs of TikTok Creator Tries Confronting AOC at Office for Spreading ‘Lies’ About Her

Libs of TikTok creator Chad Raichik tried confronting Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) at her congressional office, accusing the Democrat of spreading lies about her.

Libs of TikTok is a social media account that has amassed a massive following and sparked controversy as critics claim it’s promoting homophobia. Raichik primarily posts videos of extremists, which critics denounce as selectively edited, and she’s spread her brand in recent months, even releasing a children’s book to help parents spot “predatory behavior.”

In a video posted this week by Heritage Foundation — and later shared by Libs of TikTok — Raichik visits Capitol Hill and declares she’s visiting Ocasio-Cortez to confront her about calling the conservative influencer a liar on the House floor.

Raichik claimed Ocasio-Cortez lied when she said last month on the House floor that the pundit was misleading people about Boston Children’s Hospital providing “hysterectomies to children.” Raichik had previously posted a video of doctors from the hospital saying they were offering “gender-affirming hysterectomies.” Raichik referred to “young girls” in her tweet with the video. According to the hospital’s website, they provide gender-affirming hysterectomy operations to patients 18 and over.

“So I am right outside the Cannon building and I’m going to go inside and hopefully meet AOC and ask her why she lied about me and get some answers,” Raichik said in the video.

After knocking on the door to Ocasio-Cortez’s office, an apparent staffer for the congresswoman answered and said the congresswoman was not in.

“Basically, she lied about me on the House floor a couple weeks ago,” Raichik said before the woman became concerned.

“Are you recording?” she asked looking at the camera.

“So I just wanted to ask her why she lied about me?” Raichik asked.

“Okay. Give me one second,” the woman said and closed the door.

Raichik told the people with her that the “door slam was telling,” and they aren’t likely to get a response.

.@AOC lied about me in a committee hearing. I went to her office today to set the record straight: pic.twitter.com/wy0u6y8EyG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2023

She did leave a message on a sticky note and added it to a group of other messages hanging outside her office.

“Dear AOC, please don’t lie about American citizens. Love, Chaya,” Raichik wrote.

