Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) tore into Colin Kaepernick for decrying the U.S.’ fatal strike against Qasem Soleimani.

In an interview with Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo, Graham celebrated President Donald Trump’s authorization of the attack, saying he’s “glad” the notorious Iranian military leader is now dead. He also referred to Iran as “the cancer of the Middle East” in this segment.

At one point, Bartiromo asked Graham to respond to how Kaepernick condemned the strike by saying “There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism.” The former NFL quarterback-turned-Nike spokesperson has drawn a great deal of flak for those tweeted remarks, and Graham didn’t hesitate to call Kaepernick “a loser on and off the field.”

“He has no idea what the Iranian regime has done to the region. He has no idea they have 600 American deaths as a result of IEDs made in Iran, used in Iraq. It is un-American. He’s a racist. If you are looking for racism in America, Mr. Kaepernick, look in the mirror. Your country is not the problem, it’s the Iranians, and you’re so blinded by your hatred of Trump that you can’t see the difference between who we are and who the Ayatollah is. Pretty sad.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

