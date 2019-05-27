Lindsey Graham Proposes Invasion of Venezuela: If Trump Doesn’t Act, World Will ‘Think He’s Weak’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) advocated war with Venezuela if the country does not accept Juan Guaidó as its president on Fox News Sunday.

“Trump said rightly, Maduro’s not the legitimate leader of Venezuela,” Graham told Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. “The entire region supports the Trump approach, that Guaidó is the legitimate leader.”

Graham noted Maduro would not be in power if not for support from Cuban security forces, and proposed President Donald Trump invade Venezuela in the same way former President Ronald Reagan invaded Grenada in the 1980s.

“I would do exactly what Reagan did,” the South Carolina senator said. “I would give Cuba the ultimatum to get out of Venezuela. If they don’t, I would let the Venezuelan military know, you’ve got to choose between democracy and Maduro.”

“And if you choose Maduro and Cuba, we’re coming after you,” he added. “This is in our backyard. Trump said that he was for democracy against socialism. And he’s drawn a red line when it comes to Maduro. If he doesn’t act, everybody in the world is going to think he’s weak. If he does act, it helps us North Korea, Iran, Russia and everybody else.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

