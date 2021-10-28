Liz Cheney Blasts Fox News Over Tucker Carlson’s ‘Patriot Purge’: Spreading ‘Same Type of Lies’ That Led to Jan. 6th

Congresswoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) condemned Fox News for enabling Tucker Carlson to spread “lies” and conspiracy theories about the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

On Wednesday night, Carlson previewed “Patriot Purge,” a three-part documentary series that suggests the January 6th riot was a “false flag,” and liberals are waging some kind of insidious “domestic war” against the right-wing.

The series will be streamed on Tucker Carlson Originals, and the lunacy seems to be the inevitable culmination of the Fox host’s attempts to downplay the Capitol riot and claim it was an inside job.

A reminder: the riot was perpetrated by Donald Trump’s supporters, who were fueled by lies from the former president that the election was corrupted by mass voter fraud. Carlson gave cover to this unsubstantiated claim with his own past assertions that the contest was “rigged.”

Carlson’s project has already drawn significant outrage for its blatant attempt to advance conspiracy theories. Among the critics was Cheney, who has been actively working to hold people accountable for the riot, and she ripped Fox for letting Carlson go ahead with this.

“It appears that Fox News is giving Tucker Carlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6,” Cheney tweeted. “As Fox News knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation.”

It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation. @rupertmurdoch @jayawallace @Suzannescott @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/ODKZFVUFBa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 28, 2021

