Tucker Carlson Previews Batsh*t Special That Alleges Liberals Will Conduct ‘Patriot Purge’ and Suggests 1/6 Was a ‘False Flag’

Tucker Carlson previewed a trailer on Wednesday for an upcoming three-part series for his Tucker Carlson Originals and it is absolutely wild.

Called “Patriot Purge,” Carlson explained, “The U.S. government has in fact launched a new war on terror, but it’s not against al Qaeda, it’s against American citizens. Nothing like this has ever happened in the history of our country. This is an attack on core civil liberties and it’s essential that you know what’s happening and that you resist it.”

Carlson has more than flirted with the idea that the January 6 Capitol riot was incited, if not perpetrated by the federal government. In September, he downplayed the riot and said, “We still don’t know how many federal agents were involved in the event that day on January 6. But we have very good reason to believe from court documents that it’s a significant number.”

On Wednesday, the Fox News host played the trailer.

“The domestic war on terror is here,” alleges a man’s voice. “It’s coming after half of the country.”

Carlson himself appears and says, “The helicopters have left Afghanistan, and now they’re here at home.”

“The left is hunting the right,” alleges another voice. “Sticking them in Guantanamo Bay, for American citizens, leaving them there to rot.”

Yet another voice chimes in as the trailer shows a man at a shooting range, “We are dealing with an insurgency in the United States.”

A clip of President Joe Biden denouncing White supremacy and calling it a “lethal threat” as footage of the 1926 Ku Klux Klan march on Washington rolled.

“False flags have happened in this country,” says another voice. “One of which may have been January 6th.” The trailer ends with a brief audio of the “Battle Hymn of the Republic.”

The trailer is, in a word, batshit.

“It’s called ‘Patriot Purge,'” said Carlson. “We’re proud of it. Three episodes we believe answers those unanswered questions from January 6th. That day will affect your life. There’s no question. We hope you’ll watch it.”

Later in the show Carlson called the special “the best thing we’ve ever done.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com