Tucker Carlson promoted a new three-part documentary series Wednesday night, which is probably best summarized by the Mediaite headline descriptor “batshit crazy.” The top-rated cable news host has long pushed conspiracy theories surrounding January 6th, and this appears to be the logical extension of these ideas.

Michael Luciano described Carlson’s introduction of the trailer on his show Wednesday night:

Called “Patriot Purge,” Carlson explained, “The U.S. government has in fact launched a new war on terror, but it’s not against al Qaeda, it’s against American citizens. Nothing like this has ever happened in the history of our country. This is an attack on core civil liberties and it’s essential that you know what’s happening and that you resist it.” Carlson has more than flirted with the idea that the January 6 Capitol riot was incited, if not perpetrated by the federal government. In September, he downplayed the riot and said, “We still don’t know how many federal agents were involved in the event that day on January 6. But we have very good reason to believe from court documents that it’s a significant number.”

You can watch the full trailer here, but you should be warned that, as is the case in almost all trailers, there is far more suggestion than actual meaning. B-Roll of helicopters over the Capitol building cut with shots of Osama bin Laden and the attacks on the Capitol building, interspersed with soundbites that suggest a nefarious takeover by the country’s liberal elites present a clear and present danger for “patriots.” Or something.

This shit is not just dumb as hell, but seems — at least in the trailer — not terribly well-rooted in facts and is wildly irresponsible for any network to air. And that isn’t just my opinion, but the summation of many who expressed similar disgust with the trailer, which is exactly the effect desired by Carlson.

Meanwhile, millions of viewers of this trailer will take it verbatim, many of whom may seriously start considering taking up arms against elected officials and fellow countrymen because Tucker said they might be sent to Gitmo!

i don't normally rt this stuff anymore but this is just…idk i feel like it's important to see what arguably the most popular cable news personality in america is putting out…and it's basically just…infowars https://t.co/kejGePIYET — Charlie Warzel (@cwarzel) October 28, 2021

"False flags have happened in this country, one of which may have been January 6th" – an actual quote from Tucker Carlson's 1/6 doc. (obligatory: obviously 1/6 was not a false flag) https://t.co/WBLofz3dWy — Andrew Joyce (@AndrewPaulJoyce) October 28, 2021

He stole literally every one of Alex Jones' moves.https://t.co/0XlSim0b50 via @mediaite — John Iadarola (@johniadarola) October 28, 2021

At any real news outlet, @TuckerCarlson — and @SuzanneScott — would be fired before sunrise tomorrow. https://t.co/krIcyR8Eu3 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) October 28, 2021

How to tell us you'll burn in hell for perpetuating a dangeorus lie without telling us you'll burn in hell for perpetuating a dangerous lie. https://t.co/P90m5fFGCH — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) October 28, 2021

This whole thing is fucking insane but I’d like to focus in on the fact that Fox is hosting one of the main architects of the Stop The Steal insurrection Ali Akbar Alexander for this 1/6 special. Going full Newsmax. https://t.co/7Pzllb0NwO — Tim Miller (@Timodc) October 28, 2021

It would take courage, real courage, for anyone at @FoxNews to speak out against this. What do you say @BretBaier? Chris Wallace @FoxNewsSunday? Anyone? https://t.co/7zNNmmdZlq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) October 28, 2021

