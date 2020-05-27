comScore

Liz Cheney Calls on Trump to Stop Scarborough Conspiracy Tweeting, ‘Causing Great Pain’ for Lori Klausutis’ Family

By Ken MeyerMay 27th, 2020, 1:14 pm

House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said she wants President Donald Trump to stop pushing debunked Joe Scarborough conspiracy theories in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) held a news conference on Wednesday where they faced questions about Trump’s repeated, groundless accusations that Scarborough arranged the death of his former congressional staffer, Lori Klausutis.

“I’m in the House of Representatives. I did not serve with Scarborough, I know he left early, I don’t know anything about that,” McCarthy deflected. Cheney, by contrast, acknowledged that Klausutis’ family has been tormented by Trump’s amplification of the conspiracy theory, and she urged the president to drop it.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Cheney said. “He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and (it’s) causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died, so I would urge him to stop it.”

