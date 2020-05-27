House Republican Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney (R-WY) said she wants President Donald Trump to stop pushing debunked Joe Scarborough conspiracy theories in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

Cheney and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) held a news conference on Wednesday where they faced questions about Trump’s repeated, groundless accusations that Scarborough arranged the death of his former congressional staffer, Lori Klausutis.

Just asked GOP Leader McCarthy if he really had no thoughts about Trump bringing up baseless murder accusations against Scarborough as widower grieves. “I’m in the House of Representatives. I did not serve with Scarborough, I know he left early, I don’t know anything about that.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 27, 2020

“I’m in the House of Representatives. I did not serve with Scarborough, I know he left early, I don’t know anything about that,” McCarthy deflected. Cheney, by contrast, acknowledged that Klausutis’ family has been tormented by Trump’s amplification of the conspiracy theory, and she urged the president to drop it.

“We’re in the middle of a pandemic,” Cheney said. “He’s the commander in chief of this nation, and (it’s) causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died, so I would urge him to stop it.”

GOP Rep @Liz_Cheney wants @POTUS to stop talking about @JoeNBC: “We’re in the middle of a pandemic, he’s the commander in chief of this nation, and (it’s) causing great pain to the family of the young woman who died, so I would urge him to stop it.” #LoriKlausutis #Scarborough — Sophia A. Nelson (@IAmSophiaNelson) May 27, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]