President Donald Trump once again baselessly suggested MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is a murderer, even as the widowed husband of Lori Klausutis pleads for an end of the conspiracy theory-mongering.

On Tuesday, Trump put forth this tweet about “The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough” which was hastily deleted.

Later on, Trump lobbed personal insults at Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, denied responsibility for his part in amplifying a conspiracy theory, and again suggested that the MSNBC host should be investigated.

“The opening of a Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough was not a Donald Trump original thought, this has been going on for years, long before I joined the chorus,” Trump wrote. “In 2016 when Joe & his wacky future ex-wife, Mika, would endlessly interview me, I would always be thinking about whether or not Joe could have done such a horrible thing?”

“Maybe or maybe not, but I find Joe to be a total Nut Job, and I knew him well, far better than most. So many unanswered & obvious questions, but I won’t bring them up now! Law enforcement eventually will?”

For weeks, Trump has been advancing the false claim that Scarborough murdered Lori Klausutis in 2001 when she worked for the then-congressman as an intern. The president has produced no evidence to contradict the autopsy which found that Klausutis’ death was a tragic accident that happened when an undiagnosed heart condition made her fall and hit her head on a desk.

Trump’s latest tweets come just after The New York Times published a letter Klausutis’ widowed husband wrote to Jack Dorsey last week, imploring the Twitter CEO to remove all of Trump’s tweets speculating about the death of his wife.

