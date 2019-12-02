Usman Khan, the 28-year-old assailant who was killed by law enforcement on Friday after carrying out a deadly stabbing spree in London, insisted in 2008 that he is “no terrorist” while speaking in front of BBC cameras.

The recently unearthed footage was taken after Khan’s home was raided by police over a decade ago in connection to an anti-terrorism investigation.

“I’ve been born and bred in England, in Stoke-On-Trent, in Cobridge, and all the community knows me,” Khan, who was 17 at the time, said in the old video. “And they will know, if you ask them, they will know like these labels what they’re putting on us — like terrorist, this, that — they will know I ain’t no terrorist.”

Khan’s latter claim proved to be false over the weekend after his knife attack against attendees of an inmate rehabilitation conference held near the London Bridge resulted in the murders of two people.

As details have emerged about Khan since his death, Assistant Police Commissioner Neil Basu, who heads up the U.K.’s counter terrorism operations, announced that he “was known to authorities,” before adding that “the key line of enquiry now is to establish how he came to carry out this attack” as no clear motivation has been confirmed by officials. However, Khan was known to have been a member of a militant cell based in Stoke, a city south of Manchester and north of Birmingham, that was connected to another terrorist group operating in London.

Watch above, via BBC.

