Nevermind the Bullock: Steve Bullock’s 2020 Campaign Merch Has a Sad Aura Now He’s Out of the Race

Montana Gov. Steve Bullock may have dropped out of the 2020 presidential race on Monday, but his campaign merchandise is still for sale.

“Today, I am suspending my campaign to become the Democratic Party’s nominee for President,” Bullock announced in a statement to CNN on Monday. “While there were many obstacles we could not have anticipated when entering this race, it has become clear that in this moment, I won’t be able to break through to the top tier of this still-crowded field of candidates.”

Though Bullock’s statement was sad in its own right, the whole thing added an even sadder aura to most of his campaign merchandise.

T-shirts emblazoned with the hopeful slogan “Believe in Steve” still sit on a store page which now feels more like a memorial– layers of dust already accumulating.

Politicos who want to express their support for Bullock’s suspended campaign are being give a healthy discount of $7.50 for t-shirts with “gender-neutral tailoring” and $6.25 for hats (if you don’t mind walking around with “Trump skis in jeans” on your forehead).

A “Baby for Bullock” onesie can be picked up for the reduced price of $15, and for $6.00, you can also pick up a Bullock 2020 bumper sticker set, bound to confuse the neighbors (who have already forgotten who Steve Bullock is).

If you need a receptacle to pour yourself a “fair shot,” something that Bullock never really had, a novelty shot glass or beer koozie could be the item for you.

You can’t buy this t-shirt, because it’s sold out.

In memory of Gov. Steve Bullock’s 2020 presidential campaign.

