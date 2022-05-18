Lone Republican Votes Against Resolution Condemning Anti-Semitism in 420-1 Vote

The House of Representatives passed a resolution condemning rising anti-Semitism by a vote of 420-1 on Wednesday.

Congressional observers who hadn’t seen the roll call might be inclined to guess the lone “nay” vote belonged to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY).

They’d be correct.

Massie, who has gained a reputation in the House as “Mr. No” cast a vote against the measure, which calls anti-Semitism “an insidious form of prejudice stretching back millennia that attacks the humanity of the Jewish people and has led to violence, destruction of lives and communities, and genocide.”

It appears the congressman has not issued any public statements about his vote, nor did his office respond an inquiry from Mediaite.

Massie is fresh off a landslide Republican primary win on Tuesday, where he notched 75% of the vote. Former President Donald Trump endorsed him in his reelection bid, despite the fact Trump had previously called for Massie to be thrown out of the GOP.

During the early phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, Massie attempted to delay a vote on a $2.2 trillion rescue plan. That irked Trump, who tweeted, “Throw Massie out of Republican Party!” In another tweet, he called the congressman a “third rate grandstander.”

The resolution condemns conspiracy theories about Jews and says those ideas have led to mass murder, including the Holocaust. It “calls on elected officials, faith leaders, and civil society leaders to use their bully pulpit to condemn and combat any and all manifestations of antisemitism” and “supports the right of Americans to freely exercise their religious beliefs and rejects all forms of terror and hate,” among other provisions.

