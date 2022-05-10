As he often does, former President Donald Trump issued a statement endorsing a Republican candidate for office, but his thumbs up to Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) on Tuesday is notable given Trump wanted him kicked out of the GOP just two years ago.

In the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, Massie – who is notorious for voting “no” on even seemingly unobjectionable bills – attempted to delay a vote on a $2.2 trillion rescue plan. The stunt angered Trump, who tweeted, “Throw Massie out of Republican Party!” In another tweet, he called the congressman a “third rate grandstander.”

The “grandstander” tweet caught the attention of former Secretary of State and current special envoy on climate change John Kerry. Kerry had butted heads with Massie during a congressional hearing in 2019 when the Republican questioned Kerry’s climate change credentials by pointing to his degree in political science.

“I think it’s somewhat appropriate that someone with a pseudoscience degree is here pushing pseudoscience in front of our committee today,” Massie told Kerry.

“Are you serious?” asked an incredulous Kerry. “I mean, this is really a serious happening here?”

After Massie tried to hold up the Covid relief package eleven months later, Kerry called Massie an “asshole” with “massive stupidity.” He concluded, “Finally, something the president and I can agree on!”

Breaking news: Congressman Massie has tested positive for being an asshole. He must be quarantined to prevent the spread of his massive stupidity. He’s given new meaning to the term #Masshole. (Finally, something the president and I can agree on!) https://t.co/N1CNLPsZjc — John Kerry (@JohnKerry) March 27, 2020

Trump responded by retweeting Kerry’s missive, stating, “Never knew John Kerry had such a good sense of humor! Very impressed!”

On Tuesday, Trump sang a different tune:

Congressman Thomas Massie is a Conservative Warrior for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District! An MIT graduate and a first-rate Defender of the Constitution, Thomas fights hard to Protect your Liberties, especially the First and Second Amendments, which are under siege by the Radical Left. Strong on the Border and our Military and Vets, Thomas Massie has my Complete and Total Endorsement!

Trump raging at Massie in 2020 didn’t hurt the congressman, who later cruised to reelection. Massie will square off against three primary opponents in the GOP primary on May 17.

