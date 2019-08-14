Fox Business’ Lou Dobbs has been expressing concern about the advice President Donald Trump has been getting, and today he went off again asking which “idiots” are undercutting his promises.

Dobbs said there’s clearly people around Trump “amongst his advisors” who’s pushing him to “embrace the idea of gun control” and expanding the H-1B visa program.

“They’re all Washingtonians,” Ed Rollins said.

“I don’t care what they are, I’m asking who are they!” Dobbs said. “Surely they listen to the President of United States and what he ran on. Because this is starting to look like a pivot on part of the president.”

“I don’t think they know what president ran on,” Rollins said.

“Then they’re damned idiots,” Dobbs said. “Where the hell is the Chief of Staff, where is Mick Mulvaney? He is missing from public view. And if this is his handiwork…”

Rollins brought up people like David Axelrod and Karl Rove who were “with” the presidents they served and knew the agenda.

“You’re not really seriously tonight suggesting they don’t know that they’re basically undercutting the President of United States. Are you kidding me?” Dobbs asked. “They don’t watch television? They don’t even read a comic book? Come on.”

Rollins said they’re working for the Hill and for the “Republican establishment.”

“You mean the RINOs. The globalist elites. The people this president ran against,” Dobbs said. “What about the forgotten man and woman?”

At one point Dobbs said, “I really don’t know who the hell is advising this president. Is it Mulvaney? I mean, that’s another grand idea. Your OMB director is now a brilliant savant in politics.”

You can watch above, via Fox Business.

