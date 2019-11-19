Lou Dobbs blasted the third day of public impeachment hearings today and mocked Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman over his much-talked-about testimony this morning on Ukraine and the president’s call.

Dobbs touted one exchange where Vindman “admit[ted] that President Trump ultimately sets foreign policy in Ukraine, in case there was any sort of confusion on the part of the lieutenant colonel.”

As he spoke with Tom Fitton, Dobbs remarked, “This Colonel Vindman, who insisted for some reason on wanting to be called lieutenant colonel, I have never heard anyone referred to a lieutenant colonel as lieutenant colonel when addressing them verbally, but, you know, as he wishes. I mean, he looks like a popinjay, he really does.”

Fitton said these have been “the Gossip Girl hearings,” saying Vindman and others are acting like their views matter more than others’.

You can watch above, via Fox Business Network.

