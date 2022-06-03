Louie Gohmert Complains, ‘If You’re a Republican, You Can’t Even Lie to Congress,’ and Says Democrats ‘Advocate for Castrating Children’

Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) railed against the justice system after former Trump advisor Peter Navarro was arrested by the feds on Friday. Navarro has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena issued by the Jan. 6th committee investigating the Capitol riot.

He is “charged with one contempt count involving his refusal to appear for a deposition and another involving his refusal to produce documents, despite a subpoena.”

Appearing on Newsmax, Gohmert denounced the charges.

“It actually puts an exclamation point on the fact that we have a two-tiered justice system,” he began. “If you’re a Republican, you can’t even lie to Congress or lie to an FBI agent, or they’re coming after you. They’re gonna bury you. They’re gonna put you in the D.C. jail and terrorize and torture you, and not live up to the Constitution there.”

Gohmert referenced this week’s acquittal of Michael Sussman by a federal jury in Washington, D.C. The jury found him not guilty on the charge of making a false statement in 2016 to the FBI pertaining to a supposed connection between Donald Trump and Russia.

“However, this comes on the heels of Sussman being acquitted because the jury that had a bunch of Hillary Clinton-lovers,” the congressman claimed. “They said, ‘Look, you know he’s a Democrat, and of course they’re gonna lie. Everybody lies.'”

Sussman told the Bureau he was flagging the alleged link as a concerned citizen, and not in his capacity as an employee of Hillary Clinton’s campaign. His attorneys argued there was no evidence the campaign had directed him to speak with the FBI.

“Democrats can lie, they can fail to show up for Congress, they can lie to Congress like Brennan and Clapper did, and no consequences,” said Gohmert.

“So it’s very clear,” he went on. “If you’re a Democrat, you can lie, you can cheat, you can whatever you want. You can advocate for castrating children or cutting off breasts, and, ‘You’re wonderful. We want you in charge.'”

Gohmert was presumably referencing the debate about gender transition surgery for minors.

