Maria Bartiromo Chokes Up Recounting Her 9/11 Experience at the Stock Exchange, Urges Viewers to Remember Post-9/11 Unity: ‘We Must Stay Strong and Unified’

Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo got emotional speaking about what she experienced on 9/11 and in the immediate aftermath of the terror attacks.

Bartiromo joined Fox & Friends on Sunday as the show covered the 21st anniversary memorial ceremony at the site of the World Trade Center. The Sunday Morning Futures anchor went into great detail as she described watching the attacks happen from Wall Street, then what she saw a week later when the New York Stock Exchange finally re-opened afterwards.

On September 17th, when I was on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, we were all still in shock. We looked up at that podium, and it was the firefighters, and it was the NYPD, and it was the first responders, and it was the mayor, and the governor, and the senators and the congressmen. And we all looked at each other, I looked up, everybody on the floor was looking up, and we were still in shock. We were in such mourning. We lost our friends. We lost our family. We could not believe what just happened. But we had strength. We looked at those people at the podium, and they moved us forward and they gave us the strength and the confidence to say we will rise again, and we will get through this, and we will fight back, and we will get tougher, and we will be strong again. And it was such an important message on September 17th, just a week after the dreadful day of September 11th.

Bartiromo emphasized that “what we have to remember is the strength and the unity that we got after we understood what took place. The strength and the unity that we had when we knew we were under attack.”

“We must stay strong and unified. Somehow, we must come together,” Bartiromo said. Her voice broke repeatedly as she carried on and said “I just pray for my friends, that they’re in when my dad, and they are looking down on us and trying to give us the strength we need.”

Watch above via Fox News.

