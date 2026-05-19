‘Give Me Your F*cking Hand!’ Jon Stewart Mocks Trump’s Aggressive Hand-Tugging During Meetings With World Leaders

The Daily Show host Jon Stewart mocked President Donald Trump’s aggressive handshaking during a segment on Monday, giving graduates advice on how to “nail that important job interview” the Trump way.

“Class of 2026, everybody gather around,” said Stewart during his monologue. “We’re gonna walk you through what you really need to do to nail that important job interview, Donald Trump way.”

He continued, “Let’s start at the very beginning, young grad, you walk into the room, and what have we always told you to do? Eye contact, firm handshake, settle in. But that’s what losers do. What you want to do is set the terms of the battle in the interview. ‘I will take your f*cking hand! Give me your f*cking hand! Give it to me!'”

As Stewart played clips of Trump aggressively tugging the arms of world leaders like French President Emmanuel Macron, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, former Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, and former Vice President Mike Pence, he shouted, “I want your hand! Give me your f*cking hand! Your prospective employer must know you are the captain now!”

“And if you come out of that interview with a hand that looks any less grotesque than this one, you did it wrong,” he added, showing a photo of Trump’s bruised hand. “Don’t look away! Look at it! That is a hand that won the interview. ‘How did the interview go, son?’ ‘My beautiful hands…'”

The White House partially blamed Trump’s frequent handshaking for the president’s oft-bruised hands.

Stewart concluded, “All right, so now we’re in the room, now we’re gonna let the interview begin. We’ll role-play this out. Why do you think you’re a good fit for our firm?”

The Daily Show host then played several clips of Trump bragging that he was “a smart person,” knew lots of words, and had “a very fertile brain.”

Watch above via The Daily Show.

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