Fox Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday pressed Valerie Jarrett, former adviser to President Barack Obama, to detail what she knew about the Obama administration spying on President Donald Trump’s campaign in 2016 — noting she was Obama’s “right hand.”

“So, Valerie, what did you know about the dossier and about the Obama administration spying on President Trump’s campaign?” Bartiromo asked, prompting Jarrett to deflect and bring up Russia’s interference with the 2016 election.

Jarrett insisted that Russia’s involvement in U.S. politics should be the scandal of focus and questioned why the current administration and every Secretary of State are not ensuring that no foreign government can influence future elections.

“How come President Obama didn’t do anything about it?” Bartiromo shot back. “How come President Obama didn’t do anything about it if he knew that the Russians were meddling?”

Jarrett claimed the Obama administration did try to do something regarding Russian meddling — insisting that he spoke to President Vladimir Putin directly.

Bartiromo proved to be more concerned with the Trump spying scandal, during which one political party spied on another — calling it the “biggest political scandal of our generation.”

“Hillary Clinton paid for the dossier. We now know that the sub-source of the dossier, we now know that the source of the dossier told the FBI that it was garbage and hearsay in early January,” she added. “Were you in the Oval Office meeting on January 5th when Joe Biden said he wants to use the Logan Act against general Michael Flynn, were you there?”

Jarrett promised she was not there and questioned Bartiromo’s focus on the dossier amid a global pandemic, which she viewed as a much larger scandal. Bartiromo rejected the coronavirus pandemic as a political scandal and insisted the Obama administration was involved in the largest political scandal in modern history.

“Valerie? What do you think should be done, knowing that one political campaign spied on another,” Bartiromo asked after playing a clip from her May 14 interview with the president, during which he insisted Obama knew U.S. intelligence was spying on him.

After the break, Bartiromo noted that Russia’s attempts to meddle in U.S. elections has been occurring for decades and continued to press Jarrett on her involvement the Trump spying scandal.

“I was not involved in any of those conversations. But the question I want to put to you is, what are we doing today?” said Jarrett. “If people want to have an investigation about what happened four years ago, they should do that. But aren’t you concerned about what’s going on right now? Aren’t you worried about the integrity of our upcoming elections? Aren’t you worried about how we’re going to have a safe and fair election?”

Bartiromo insisted that this was exactly why she was asking Jarrett about the scandal — because she wants to ensure fair elections in the future.

“You’re saying you knew nothing about it? You were President Obama’s right hand. A lot of people wonder how much President Obama directed this. So I ask you, did President Obama direct any of this?” Bartiromo added.

“That’s not how it works. That’s not how our investigations work. But we leave that to the intelligence community to bring forward information and the dossier, I would imagine would be one piece of a much bigger puzzle,” Jarrett responded. “If you’re saying is it important to make sure that there isn’t influence and actually the Mueller report didn’t conclude there wasn’t any wrong-doing. He was explicit in saying quite the opposite.”

Watch above, via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]