‘Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Going to Be in Charge’: Swalwell Rips Kevin McCarthy for ‘Corrupt Bargain’

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) claimed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) will be running the show in the House when Republicans take over in January.

Greene is finishing up a controversial first term in Congress where she’s made a name for herself with frequent hyperbolic rhetoric. On Monday, MSNBC’s Joy Reid noted Greene claimed on Saturday that if she had her way, Capitol rioters would have succeeded in overturning the election on Jan. 6, 2021.

“I will tell you something, if Steve Bannon and I organized that, we would have won,” she told a crowd of Republicans at an event in New York. “Not to mention, it would’ve been armed.”

Greene defended her remarks about Jan. 6, calling them “sarcasm.” Appearing on Monday’s edition of The ReidOut, Swalwell addressed Greene’s comments and said that she will essentially be running Congress, even though she will not be the speaker of the House.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is poised to become the next speaker after Republicans retook the chamber in November’s midterm elections. Greene has been critical of McCarthy, but said she supports McCarthy’s speakership bid. It appears she will have her committee assignments reinstated after the Democratic-controlled House stripped them after Greene endorsed violence against her political opponents.

McCarthy has been whipping support for his bid, but faces some holdouts in his quest to notch 218 votes. That could pose a problem for him given the Republicans’ narrow majority.

“Joy, Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to be in charge in a few weeks because Kevin McCarthy struck a corrupt bargain with her so that he can be speaker,” Swalwell said. “And so he is going to allow under their tent, somebody who has this fever dream of an armed insurrection that’s successful against the U.S. Capitol.”

Swalwell said he worries that Republicans prefer violence to voting.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com