Fox News Reporter Outlines Scenario Where Kevin McCarthy Fails to Become Speaker – as McCarthy Listens On

Fox News Senior Correspondent Chad Pergram explained a potential nightmare scenario for House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and his bid to become the next speaker of the House.

McCarthy is poised to become speaker in the next Congress after the GOP retook the lower chamber of November’s midterm elections. However, a small and vocal group of Republicans say they will not back him for the position, potentially denying him the 218 votes he needs.

On Thursday’s edition of The Story, anchor Martha MacCallum briefly noted McCarthy was on set with her before she went to Pergram, who explained how things could go very wrong for the California Republican.

“The winning candidate must secure an outright majority of all members voting for someone by name,” Pergram explained. “McCarthy opponents contend 20 members oppose his bid for speaker.”

Pergram outlined a disaster scenario for Republicans in which Democratic leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries becomes speaker.

“The House starts with one vacancy,” he said. “The GOP will have 222 members next year. If all 20 McCarthy opponents vote ‘Present,’ that means McCarthy only gets 202 votes. If all 212 Democrats vote for Hakeem Jeffries, he becomes speaker.”

Pergram called that scenario “unlikely,” but reiterated the uncertainty surrounding the situation.

MacCallum thanked him for his report and turned to McCarthy.

“When Chad does that report and he runs that math and he talks about Hakeem Jeffries becoming the speaker of the House, what’s going on?” she asked. “Are you getting butterflies over there?”

“No, no,” McCarthy responded. “We will get there. Look, we had our primary where Andy Biggs ran against me just a couple weeks ago and we won 85% of the vote.”

McCarthy suggested he’s currently having “negotiations” to secure his speakership.

