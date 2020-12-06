Fox News host Mark Levin, who now says he is a part of a new resistance movement in opposition to President-elect Joe Biden, baselessly claimed the state of Pennsylvania “fixed the system” in the 2020 election to make Biden victorious in the state on his Sunday night Life, Liberty & Levin program.

“You have hearings taking place in the states, whether it’s Michigan or Pennsylvania and other states trying to figure out what took place. The criminal bars are a very high bar,” the Fox News host stated.

“I just explained what happened in Pennsylvania, systemic fraud or no systematic fraud, they cheated, they fixed the system — and I don’t mean reformed — but fix the system to help Joe Biden and the Democrats, otherwise they would not have made all these changes,” Levin continued.

Earlier this week, Mediaite covered how Levin has been touting for over a month that he will be permanently logging off Twitter and Facebook. (Levin has yet to leave either platform.)

Watch above, via Fox News.

