Fox News host Mark Levin declared Friday evening on Sean Hannity’s primetime program he is now a part of “the new resistance” in the case Democratic nominee Joe Biden becomes president.

“The Democrats want earlier and earlier voting and later and later counting,” Levin stated. “Why do they want that? More time, more time to fix the system. I don’t mean to reform it, I mean fix it in their favor.”

“They believed in flooding the system, create chaos, they’ve done this in the number of places, grab power, and then accuse their opponent of misbehavior,” he continued.

Levin then stated he would be apart of the “new resistance” if President Donald Trump doesn’t win re-election.

“Now, we’re supposed to have unity. Let me tell you something, I’m part of the new resistance, god forbid if our president doesn’t win, they didn’t give this man one minute of peace when he was president, not one minute!” the Fox News host exclaimed.

Levin continued by listed off a myriad of complaints he believes Democrats unfairly perpetrated on Trump.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]