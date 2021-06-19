Mark Levin Claims Arrested Capitol Rioters ‘Would Be Treated Actually Better’ at Guantanamo Bay

Fox News’ Mark Levin claimed Saturday that the protesters who have been arrested for participating in the Jan. 6 insurrection “are being treated like they are terrorists and at Guantanamo Bay, where they would be treated actually better.”

Levin opened his show by asking what has happened to the protesters who have been arrested. “We have due process,” he said. “Take a look at the Constitution. We don’t have secret trials in this country.”

The Justice Department said last Friday that approximately 465 people have been arrested in connection with the insurrection. The DOJ also said that over 130 have been charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers and employees, including 40 of whom were charged with using a deadly or dangerous weapon.

Levin blasted the effort to locate and press charges against the protesters.

“We are hearing that we have more FBI resources applied to this than to anything else,” he said. “That people are being rounded up all over the country and being charged in some cases with misdemeanors. We have SWAT teams that are being used to collect people and bring them back to Washington. We’re hearing that they are in some of the worst jails and that some of them are being put in solitary confinement where they only have an hour where they can go outside, if that.”

A few minutes later, Levin contrasted the treatment of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists to those who participated in Black Lives Matter protests last summer.

“We hear that people are charged with misdemeanors, we hear that people are being threatened, that they may need to make plea agreements,” he said. “We hear that they’re being told that they have to pay funds so they can fix the Capitol building. And I ask myself, how about Black Lives Matter and Antifa? Who is rounding them up? Who is sending SWAT teams out to get them?”

He continued, “They did billions and billions and billions of dollars in damage — looting, arson, assault. People died, and I don’t mean from heart attacks or strokes. I mean died. Police officers assaulted left and right. You want to know about an insurrection?”

Levin also claimed President Joe Biden and Democrats want you to believe that this is part of “a white supremacy movement, neo-Nazis and Klansmen.”

“It’s not true,” he said. “But if it is true, tell us who exactly are the neo-Nazis and the Klansmen, none of us support them. But they use this great white supremacy to attack our entire society under this critical race theory.”

Levin noted that he is “not defending in any way what happened on January 6th in the Capitol building,” but is looking for “even-handedness and justice.”

“I want to know who it is they are rounding up, what’s happened to them, what they are being charged with,” he said. “This information needs to be made public.”

Contrary to Levin’s comments, the names of the alleged protesters who have been arrested, the charges against them, and other information has been publicly available for months, heavily covered by the media. Multiple news outlets have compiled comprehensive lists of the accused insurrectionists and posted their data online, including CBS News, Business Insider, and USA Today.

