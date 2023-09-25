Mark Meadows Reportedly Got ‘Totally Hammered’ On White Claws At the White House Because He Didn’t Know They Contain Alcohol

Mark Meadows, the last chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, reportedly got accidentally drunk on White Claws at the White House one morning.

On Monday, Rachel Maddow interviewed Cassidy Hutchinson, who served as an aide to Meadows during the Trump administration. Hutchinson was an important witness in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, which shed light on the events leading up to and including the Capitol riot. Hutchinson has written a new book about her experience in the White House, titled Enough.

At the end of her show, Maddow handed things off to Lawrence O’Donnell, and the two exchanged several minutes of banter. She explained that she wished she had asked Hutchinson about a passage in the book about Meadows – who does not consume alcohol – drinking White Claws, which, unbeknownst to him, are 5% alcohol by volume.

Maddow said the excerpt describes Meadows “getting totally hammered”:

MADDOW: I will say, there’s more one moment of the book that I sort of wish that I had talked to her about that I didn’t– O’DONNELL: I’m writing this down because I’m gonna ask her about it tomorrow night when she’s here tomorrow night. MADDOW: It’s my own preference, but it’s something that I thought was very funny. There’s a funny anecdote about Mark Meadows, which is not a tragedy and it’s nothing about the loss of democracy, or about people being horrific. It’s about him being a teetotal– teetotaler. Lots of people we know are. And him accidentally – on a Monday morning – getting totally hammered at the White House because he did not know that White Claw was anything other than delicious seltzer. [Cackles] Accidentally being very drunk at the office while having had his first ever alcoholic beverages completely by accident and through no fault of his own is also a very funny scene.

O’Donnell went on to say Meadows has now been drunk more times than he has.

