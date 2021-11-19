Rittenhouse Lawyer Tells Chris Cuomo ‘There’s Too Many Guns in Our Society’

Attorney Mark Richards told Chris Cuomo on Friday night that there are too many firearms in the United States.

Hours after securing not guilty verdicts on all counts for his client, Kyle Rittenhouse, the lawyer shared his thoughts on the trial, as well broader legal issues. Early on in the interview, Richards told Cuomo that his client regrets going to Kenosha that night “a hundred times over,” but that he didn’t do anything wrong, legally.

Richards had argued at trial that Rittenhouse had acted in self-defense when he fatally shot two people and wounded another during civil unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020.

“These laws, there’s been an evolution or a devolution, I would call it,” said Cuomo. “No duty to retreat, making it easier and easier for somebody to pull the trigger in their own defense, serious bodily injury, having the prosecutor have to prove it beyond a reasonable doubt that self-defense wasn’t necessary, stand your ground laws. Are you worried that we’re making it too easy to kill in self-defense?”

This was Richards’ response:

To me – and I know people will go nuts when I say this – but there’s too many guns in our society. And that might seem like a hollow statement coming from me. I do own firearms. I don’t conceal carry. I don’t want to carry a firearm. I think too many people run around with guns in our society. And I represent a lot of people who have legal conceal carry permits who get into it, they pull the gun and there’s problems from there, whether they’re under the influence of alcohol or they use it to threaten somebody. I wish our society–I wish our society wasn’t perceived as being so dangerous that people needed to arm themselves. I’m old enough when I remember you couldn’t carry a gun.

Cuomo replied, “And when you settled a dispute with your hands and not a weapon, if at all.”

Watch above via CNN.

