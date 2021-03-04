Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) offered a defense of cavemen on Thursday as she hopped on the bandwagon of conservatives taking President Joe Biden out of context in order to attack him over his latest remarks.

On Wednesday, White House reporters asked Biden for his thoughts about the decisions by Texas and Mississippi to end mask mandates and roll back their coronavirus safety restrictions. The president called the move a “big mistake” before saying that “the last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything is fine, take off your mask.”

Biden’s comments ended up drawing a massive amount of coverage from Fox News as the network falsely reported that the president called Republican state leaders “neanderthals.” Numerous conservative figures ended up speaking with Fox about this on Thursday, and they were tee’d up to rail at the president for saying it’s not time to relax restrictions yet.

Blackburn was invited to join the pile-on when Stuart Varney brought it up on Fox Business and asked “is Tennessee guilty of Neanderthal thinking?”

The senator responded by defending Tennessee’s response to the pandemic, but not before embracing and defending “Neanderthals.”

We were called Neanderthals when I led the fight against imposition of a state income tax in Tennessee. So you know what I did? I started the Neanderthal caucus because Neanderthals are hunter-gatherers. They’re protectors of their family. They are resilient. They are resourceful. They tend to their own. So I think Joe Biden needs to rethink what he is saying about states chasing to moving away from mask mandates.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

