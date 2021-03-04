Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick (R) ripped into President Joe Biden, Beto O’Rourke and a host of other Democrats condemning the state’s decision to roll back coronavirus restrictions.

On Thursday, much of Fox News’ programming revolved around conservative outrage over Biden decrying the “Neanderthal thinking” that people can stop wearing masks. Harris Faulkner led her show with those comments, plus an MSNBC interview in which former Texas Congressman O’Rourke accused the Republican Party of sacrificing peoples’ lives for their “cult of death.”

As Patrick spoke to Faulkner, he retaliated by calling O’Rourke “a cult leader himself” with “a headful of nonsense.”

When Faulkner directed him toward Biden’s comments, Patrick ripped the “Neanderthal thinking” from multiple Democratic state governors before taking an extraneous swipe at the president.

Of course that word ‘Neanderthal’ would come to the president very quickly because if you look up the definition of it, it says Neanderthals were hunter-gatherers, and of course, that would be the name of his son, who gathers millions for his family from countries around the world.

Patrick continued by arguing that the removal of a mask mandate is not the same as telling people not to wear masks. Eventually, Patrick got back to blasting Biden as a “hypocrite” and claiming his immigration policy is allowing migrants who might be infected with Covid to pour into the country.

How dare him attack Texas for our policies when is allowing the border to be overrun by people coming here by the hundreds, by the thousands, and testing positive, and coming on a bus to your state wherever you happen to live in the United states of America? What a hypocrite!

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]