President Joe Biden decried the “neanderthal thinking” behind Texas’ decision to roll back coronavirus restrictions and end the mask mandate across the state.

During a press scrum from the Oval Office on Wednesday, reporters shouted questions about Texas and Mississippi making moves to reopen their states.

“It was a big mistake,” Biden said, in response to one of the queries. “I hope everyone realizes by now that these masks make a difference.”

The president added that America is “on the cusp” of altering the trajectory of the pandemic with the rollout of vaccines. He noted, however, that this will take time, and it’s “critical” for people to still “follow the science” and adhere to public safety guidelines.

“The last thing we need is the neanderthal thinking that in the meantime everything is fine, take off your mask,” Biden said. “Forget it. It still matters.”

Biden’s remarks come after the White House Coronavirus Task Force also agreed that it’s too soon to tell people to stop wearing masks.

