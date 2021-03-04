Texas Governor Greg Abbott fired back at President Joe Biden for referring to the decision to lift mask mandates in the state as “Neanderthal thinking.”

“It’s not the type of word a president should be using,” Abbott said on CNBC Thursday morning.

The governor went on to claim that on the same day as Biden’s comment, his administration released “more than 100” Covid-positive immigrants who had crossed the border into south Texas.

It’s unclear what Abbott is referring to here. Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said Wednesday that in the last month, 108 migrants released in the town of Brownsville tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Border Report.

“The Biden administration must stop importing Covid into our country. That is a neanderthal type approach to dealing with the Covid situation,” Abbott said.

“I think it’s a big mistake,” Biden said Wednesday when asked about the decision by Texas and Mississippi to relax restrictions. “Look, I hope everybody’s realized by now, these masks make a difference. We are on the cusp of being able to fundamentally change the nature of this disease because of the way in which we’re able to get vaccines in people’s arms.”

“The last thing — the last thing we need is Neanderthal thinking that in the meantime, everything’s fine, take off your mask, forget it. It still matters,” Biden added.

