Josh Hawley Mocks Biden Decrying ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ of Not Wearing Masks: ‘What a Uniter’

Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) complained about President Joe Biden’s critique for those who don’t wear masks after Texas Governor Greg Abbott rolled back mask mandates and coronavirus restrictions.

During a Thursday Fox & Friends segment, Peter Doocy set the stage by taking Biden out of context, falsely claiming that the president called Republican leaders “Neanderthals” for making moves to reopen their states. In fact, Biden had an Oval Office press scrum where he criticized the rollbacks in Texas and Mississippi, saying “the last thing we need is the Neanderthal thinking that everything is fine, take off your mask.”

When Hawley appeared on the program shortly after, Brian Kilmeade led the interview by asking “is this Neanderthal thinking? Because I’m looking at a listing of the states without mask mandates, Missouri is one of them. Do you have archaic thinking?”

“What a uniter Joe Biden is,” Hawley sarcastically commented, which drew laughs from his hosts. “You know, this is Mr. Unity, and yet, if you disagree, with him you’re a Neanderthal.”

Hawley moved on by complaining that Biden likened him to the Nazis once, ignoring the fact that Biden was speaking at the time about the senator’s role in delegitimizing the 2020 election and advancing the big lie at the root of the storming of the U.S. Capitol.

Watch above, via Fox News.

