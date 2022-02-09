Martha MacCallum declared on Wednesday that a man’s brazen New York City steak theft is evidence that society is collapsing around us.

The New York Post reported a man left a Manhattan Trader Joe’s location with 10 steaks on Tuesday — without paying.

Bob McManus, writing for the Post, commented on the meat theft while connecting it to other brazen incidents of shoplifting in the city:

Indeed, the fellow who boosted 10 steaks from Trader Joe’s in broad daylight Tuesday was stopped by a store employee on his way out — but only to be asked, politely if ludicrously, to leave the grocery basket behind. Which he did, though it’s not clear why; nothing bad would have happened to him if he hadn’t. And this is the point: Crime without consequences generates more crime; and, wow, does New York — and America — have crime!

While McManus performed an autopsy on the rule of law in New York, MacCallum could barely contain her laughter while reporting on the steak heist on Fox News’ The Story.

The host even monikered the thief “The Hamburglar.”

Speaking with comedian Jimmy Failla, MacCallum wondered why she is paying for groceries while others, such as New York’s “Hamburglar,” are making off with premium food for free.

MacCallum posted an image of the alleged thief from the Post before she and Failla concluded the country is currently witnessing a societal breakdown.

“The reason that he is so casual that even if he gets caught… my guess is that nobody is looking for this guy,” MacCallum said, before she asked, “Are the police hunting all over Manhattan for The Hamburglar right now?”

Failla speculated that there is no search underway for the Trader Joe’s meat thief, MacCallum asked him why.

“Because we have created a society that has more empathy for the criminal than the cop, which is why New York looks the way it does,” said Failla. “New York right now looks like Gotham City before Batman shows up, except Batman’s not coming ‘cause he’s not vaccinated.”

“I want to live in a world where criminals are nervous,” Failla added. “I’m more nervous than criminals now. That’s not how you’re supposed to do this.”

Failla the chided New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who recently said he would like to see more New Yorkers switch to a plant-based diet.

The comedian joked, “I do think something that’s emboldened the meat thieves is Eric Adams saying he wants everybody on a plant-based diet. If you’re going to steal steaks, now is the time.”

MacCallum concluded, “We’re laughing, but we’re only laughing because we would be crying otherwise. I mean it’s unbelievable that we’re witnessing in this city and others, where this is normal.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com