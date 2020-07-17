Mary Trump told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that her uncle, President Donald Trump is a “psychologically deeply damaged man” and warned that he is “without question going to get worse.”

During a lengthy, one-on-one interview with the CNN host, Mary Trump discussed her bombshell tell-all book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, about her life inside the Trump family. In previous interviews as part of her media book tour, she has claimed Trump cheated on his SATs, is “utterly incapable of leading” the country and is a “virulently racist” man who used the N-word and anti-Semitic slurs. She has also called on him to resign from the presidency.

Cuomo, noting Mary Trump’s training as a clinical psychologist, mined her thoughts about her uncle’s mental state and his preference for projecting force and dominance in all situation.

“The president benefits greatly from traits of his being ascribed as strengths when, to me, they scream out as weaknesses,” Cuomo said. “You know who he is at his core when there is no camera around and the people who have been around him in his formative stages. Give some context to me about what that means to you as a clinician.”

“The simplest way I could put it, which may be one of the more effective ways to put it is that Donald is a psychologically deeply damaged man based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents,” she answered. “He is not going to get better, and he is without question going to get worse.”

“Why is he going to get worse? He’s already in his 70s. Isn’t he kind of fully cooked?” Cuomo pressed.

“Well, it depends on what you mean,” she noted. “In terms of his character, yes. His habits, yes, because I don’t think he’s interested in changing them but, no. I mean, illnesses untreated deteriorate over time.”

So she thinks Trump is psychologically unwell, Cuomo clarified.

“I do. And I think, you know, a lot of people have diagnosed him and, you know, without knowing him personally but, you know, there is plenty of evidence to support some of those diagnoses,” she claimed. “He’s untreated, he’s not interested in being treated, he has no insight, he has no psychological awareness of his situation and, again, one of the most devastating things is that people who claim to care for him aren’t helping him. If they truly cared for him, the last place in the world they would want him to be is the Oval Office. And yet they do nothing.”

“The clinicians always use the term narcissist, but can’t that apply to just about anybody and anything? Why do you think that attaches to him?” Cuomo followed up.

Mary Trump explained that the president’s narcissism goes beyond merely being egotistical and self-regarding.

“He didn’t just become this way, whenever he started being a politician,” she noted. “He’s been this way since he was a teen-ager at least. So it’s not as if there is new evidence to support the diagnosis. But again, I think that when you’re looking at somebody’s pathologies, it’s not just how they come across, it’s also how it affects them and their day-to-day functioning. So although, again, that’s also hard to suss out, because he’s, as I say in the book, institutionalized to some degree. He’s protected by the fact that he doesn’t really to need to live in or support himself in the real world.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

