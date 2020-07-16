Mary L. Trump’s tell-all book on her uncle President Donald Trump sold more than 950,000 copies in its first day of release.

Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man sold more than 950,000 “through Tuesday, July 14” — the book’s first day.

“The combined sales figure includes pre-orders and first day sales of print books, ebooks, and e-audiobooks in the U.S., and is a company record,” Simon & Schuster declared, adding that its “ordered a 14th printing of the book that, when completed, will bring the number of hardcover copies in print to more than 1,150,000.”

In a statement, Simon & Schuster CEO Jonathan Karp said, “There is only one word that can be used to describe the sales of Mary Trump’s memoir and that word is HUGE.”

“Too Much and Never Enough has entered the national conversation in a way that few books ever do, becoming a cultural phenomenon and must-read for anyone seeking to understand the singular family dynamic that produced the most powerful man in the world today,” he proclaimed, calling it “a revealing psychological portrait and a work of historic importance.”

Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man alleged sociopathy and narcissism in the Trump family, claimed Fred Trump Sr. “perverted his son’s perception of the world and damaged his ability to live in it,” and alleged a young Donald Trump paid someone else to take his SATs — among other explosive accusations.

