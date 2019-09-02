Former Defense Secretary James Mattis sat down for another interview on CBS Monday morning. He again declined to say much about President Donald Trump, while lamenting the levels of political divisiveness in America as a threat to democracy.

On CBS This Morning, Mattis reiterated that he felt Trump should have a defense secretary “more aligned with his views” and said he feels he owes “a duty of silence” right now.

At one point he said, “Divisiveness inside this country is probably the biggest threat. The lack of respect, the lack of listening to one another and accepting that even people who disagree with us may be right once in a while.”

Mattis said it’s “not about one person or one administration” and lamented what he called a constant campaign cycle:

“When we run elections, it’s always about dividing. ‘I’m smart, you’re not.’ ‘I’m wise and you’re dumb.’ It’s not always pretty, it’s not always civil. Well, welcome to democracy. Once an election’s over, you go into governance, and it’s not about divisiveness, it’s about unity… but we no longer seem to go to governance. It’s like we’re in a constant election mode and constantly finding reason to cheer against each other instead of working together.”

You can watch the interview above, via CBS.

