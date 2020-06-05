President Donald Trump’s former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly took a long, awkward pause after former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci asked him whether he thinks the president is a “stable genius,” Friday.

After Scaramucci asked Kelly in an interview whether he thinks former Secretary of Defense Gen. James Mattis is “overrated,” Kelly responded, “Jim Mattis overrated? No… He’s not overrated.”

“What if I asked you this,” Scaramucci then said. “Forgive me, I gotta ask it again. Is the president a ‘stable genius’ or is he a ‘very stable genius’?”

Kelly took a long pause before finally saying, “What’s a genius? I don’t know what that is” and laughing.

“As I say, when I was there working the staff process, more often than not he didn’t like the recommendations. More often than not he followed the recommendations,” Kelly recalled. “But I don’t think I should comment on… I’m not qualified to comment on stable or unstable.”

President Trump has repeatedly referred to himself as a “stable genius” and a “very stable genius,” including during a NATO press conference.

….to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius….and a very stable genius at that! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2018

