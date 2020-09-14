Meghan McCain Calls Out CNN’s Protest Coverage: They’ve Done ‘A Real Disservice’ Downplaying the Violence So Much

Meghan McCain called out the media coverage of the nationwide protests against police brutality — singling out CNN for doing “a real disservice” by downplaying the violence.

The View hosts began their Monday episode by discussing the shooting of LA police officers this weekend, noting that while there was no clear connection between the ambush and the protesters, it might alter people’s view on the demonstrations.

Sunny Hostin cited a Fox News poll that noted more people have classified the Black Lives Matter protests as riots, arguing that those statistics are feeding into the narrative President Donald Trump’s campaign is pushing on law and order.

“If you really look at the facts, 93 percent — 93 percent of protests are nonviolent, nonviolent. And, in fact, when Trump has put in force, has put in federal enforcement, out of those 93 percent, the violence ratchets up,” Hostin said.

“And so more than 5 percent of the protests that are linked to the Black Lives Matter movement that was met by force by authorities compared to 1 percent of other sorts of demonstrations like Covid protests or protests about being unhappy about not being able to, you know, go to the barbershop. So this is manufactured by the Trump campaign, and I just wish that people understood that and knew that, and just looked up the real facts about protests in this country.”

Host Sara Haines added that the Black Lives Matter movement, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) do not condone violence.

“But as long as this one-note narrative story continues to dominate news cycles everywhere, that all police or most police are racist and all black people should live in fear of those same police officers, I fear it’s going to result in more incidents like this, and I think the reality is more nuanced than the conversation we’re presently having would suggest,” Haines added.

Meghan McCain later said she wished that both sides had been calmer this summer, noting that she and 27 percent of Biden supporters were disappointed by the left’s reaction to the protests and the former vice president’s inability to condemn violence.

“I agree with what everyone is saying on the show in the sense that people are coming out and saying that only 7 percent of the protesting is violent. Well, I wouldn’t get on a plane that had a 7 percent chance of crashing. We’re talking about deaths in the country. There have been around 34 deaths as a result of protesting and rioting since this started at the beginning of this summer, and I think the media, particularly CNN, has done a real disservice by trying to downplay the violence so much,” McCain added.

“I mean, the idea of a peaceful protest with a video of a building on fire, people being shot, has been blasted all over social media all summer, and I think when you have a group of people in the media that want to act like nothing is going on — by the way, I don’t blame protesters in this. I don’t blame peaceful protesters going out. I think there are radical Antifa people in this country, just like there are radical people on the right. In the same way that I’m held to accountability for every crazy Trump supporter that does something crazy in this country, I don’t understand why people on the left aren’t taking accountability for some of this as well.”

McCain added that she believes downplaying the protests also does a disservice to the Biden campaign and cited polls that show he is losing support from suburban women.

Goldberg then expressed her frustration with anyone who treats all demonstrators the same way, pointing out the vast differences between those who protests peacefully and those who bring AK-47s.

“Americans have one thing over the rest of the world, to protest is our right as Americans,” she added. “It is not your right to destroy other people’s property. It is never your right to do that, ever, but it is our right to demonstrate and for anyone to say that we should not be doing that if we are not happy how things go does a disservice to us as Americans I feel because it’s one of the things that makes us different from every other country on the face of the Earth.”

Watch above, via ABC.

