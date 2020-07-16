The View’s Joy Behar and Meghan McCain fought it out on Thursday during a conversation about the anti-Trump boycotts being led against Goya Foods.

As the food supplier faces protests because of the praise CEO Robert Unanue recently gave to Donald Trump, The View talked about how the president and Ivanka Trump struck back against the boycotts by taking pictures of themselves with Goya products. Sunny Hostin started things off by noting the ethical complications of Ivanka’s photo, and she also slammed the First Daughter for being “so out of step with this country” in service to her father.

Behar got in next, taking shots at “Princess Ivanka” for the fact that she and her dad occupied themselves with Goya photoshoots while the country is dealing with economic and health crises. After Behar touted the effectiveness of boycotts, Meghan McCain followed up by making an argument against politically-driven corporate boycotts because of the damage it does for workers.

“I think sometimes when executives do things and say things, you don’t think about the bottom line worker,” McCain said. “Joy, you just said people are out of jobs. I don’t want anyone else to be out of a job, and I certainly don’t want anyone at the Goya company to lose their job over this.”

After McCain agreed Ivanka’s photo was “creepy” and a “huge misfire” on her part, Behar eventually interjected in order to complain about how long McCain was allowed to go on with her monologue.

“Joy, you don’t have to be so snippy with me,” McCain responded. “I’m talking because I’m paid to talk and it’s my job, and that’s what I’m doing, Joy. If you have a problem with it, I don’t have to come to work today.”

Whoopi Goldberg tried to address the simmering tension, but Behar went on ahead without responding to McCain’s objection to her interruption.

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]