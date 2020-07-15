CNN’s Chris Cuomo erupted at President Donald Trump for turning the Oval Office into a scene of culture war product placement, all while the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 70,000 on Wednesday and daily deaths are nearing 1,000 once again.

As part of a backlash to the #BoycottGoya backlash that ignited after that company’s CEO lavishly praised Trump last week, conservatives have been publicly championing the company, including one Sinclair journalist who raised more than $150,000 to buy the brand’s food and donate it to food banks.

The president joined in on the counterculture signaling on Wednesday, when he laid out several of Goya’s products on his desk in the White House so the press could document his personal support. Cuomo took umbrage at the president’s misplaced priorities, holding little back as he listed all the unfulfilled promises made the White House about its Covid-19 response before showing the photo of Trump’s Price is Right moment .

“Let’s start with this. The pandemic is in full effect. It’s feasting on us, especially red states whose governors followed Trump’s trail of denial to their own detriment,” Cuomo said, before lowering the boom. “You tell me how a president in the middle of a pandemic has got time for this bullshit?! Are you kidding me?! Hawking products? Goya, I don’t care who it is. Resolute desk? This is what he’s resolute about?! Pandemic priorities?”

Cuomo then exploded on Trump’s daughter, shouting “Are you kidding me?!” as the screen showed a clip of a Tuesday night tweet from Ivanka, in which she is bizarre posing, holding up a can of Goya black beans like a spokesmodel on a game show with a bilingual message touting the brand.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

The transparent stunt was roundly and rapidly mocked online and CNN contributor Ana Navarro called out the First Daughter’s awkward and dubious appreciation for the company’s products.

Cuomo then connected the dots between the White House’s distracted focus and the exploding case counts.

“On your dime, in the middle of a pandemic, they’re selling beans. Are you kidding me?!” Cuomo said again, still fuming. “This is not left and right. This is reasonable, my brothers and sisters. The guy is sitting at the Resolute Desk with a bunch of Goya products. Proof positive of why we need many Faucis, but we only have one.”

“What good reason? That’s the question. Now, you say, ‘None,'” Cuomo added. “OK, so what’s the bad reason? Now things start to look more clear. Shift the blame, put stink on Fauci, sell your beans. Cut out the CDC from data information. What’s the good reason? Well, some hospitals weren’t reporting. What does that have to do with the CDC being cut out? Make them report better. National Guard? Give us the data in the administration? Why? I don’t know a good reason but I know a bad one. Lie, deny, and defy. The president keeps telling you the problem is testing. You don’t think that has anything to do with his desire for this information? Wake up. This is what’s making us sick.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]