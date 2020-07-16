White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is set to hold a press briefing at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday.

During her last press briefing on Monday, CNN’s Jim Acosta asked McEnany about the White House’s effort to attack Dr. Anthony Fauci’s credibility. McEnany responded by praising President Donald Trump’s leadership, and quoting Fauci’s past comments about the president, insisting that the two “have always had a good working relationship.”

McEnany also defended Trump’s decision to grant commutation to Roger Stone last Friday.

“The Roger Stone clemency was a very important moment for justice in this country,” McEnany said. “You had a completely bogus Russian witch hunt that found nothing, and in order to justify the waste of taxpayer dollars, you had Robert Mueller charging people with process crimes. It is really curious to me.”

