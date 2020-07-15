A spokesperson for Ivanka Trump blamed the media and “cancel culture” for the reason why people mocked her tweet supporting Goya. The statement also ignored the ethical concerns of a government official endorsing a brand and its products, which could lead to consequences under federal law.

“Only the media and the cancel culture movement would criticize Ivanka for showing her personal support for a company that has been unfairly mocked, boycotted and ridiculed for supporting this administration — one that has consistently fought for and delivered for the Hispanic community,” White House spokeswoman Carolina Hurley told the Washington Post.

“Ivanka is proud of this strong, Hispanic-owned business with deep roots in the U.S. and has every right to express her personal support,” Hurley added.

#BoycottGoya trended on social media Thursday when the company’s CEO, Robert Unanue, praised President Donald Trump for being an “incredible builder.” Unanue later called the boycott a “suppression of speech.”

On Tuesday night, Ivanka Trump tweeted a photo of her holding a can of beans in support of Unanue and Goya Foods writing, “If it’s Goya, it has to be good. Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno.”

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

Federal law states, “An employee shall not use his public office for his own private gain, for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise, or for the private gain of friends, relatives, or persons with whom the employee is affiliated in a nongovernmental capacity.”

The law was referenced in 2017 when the White House limited Kellyanne Conway’s television appearances after she encouraged Americans to buy from Ivanka Trump’s clothing line.

