Journalist Megyn Kelly was first cancelled by NBC and then shown the door back in January of 2019, all (ostensibly) stemming from her comments about Halloween blackface on air in October of 2018.

Since then NBC has been through a whole lot of problems, including #MeToo scandal and, more recently, people pointing out the multiple times the network has aired white people wearing blackface.

This now makes FOUR shows from NBC under fire for various uses of blackface since the year 2000 (the other three being ‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘30 Rock,’ and ‘Scrubs.’). https://t.co/XW558cSd07 — Joseph A. Wulfsohn (@JosephWulfsohn) June 27, 2020

Megyn Kelly made a point of it on Twitter on Saturday, though not on Parler which she joined this week. It was a retweet calling the network out, for what is now a fourth show under fire.

And she brought a list of names, including Jimmy Fallon, who had to apologize last month for a skit in blackface, Fred Armisen, who portrayed both Prince and former president Barack Obama in dark make-up, Tina Fey, who’s 30 Rock recently pulled episodes featuring blackface bits, Ted Danson, Jane Krakowski, John Hamm, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Ken Jeong, and Julianne Hough, all of whom have been the subject of blackface incidents.

Kelly’s tweet got a lot of traction in likes, retweets, and quote retweets.

Turns out NBC loves blackface! Jimmy Fallon, Fred Armisen, Tina Fey, Ted Danson, Jane Krakowski, John Hamm, Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Ken Jeong, Julianne Hough … https://t.co/a1DcO3hCM9 — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 27, 2020

It’s not her first on the subject, however, having similarly tweeted, and name-checking Andy Lack, just two days ago.

So it turns out that when Andy Lack said “there is no place on our air” for my discussion of blackface, it was b/c NBC was already chalk-full of shows and major stars actually wearing blackface … on the air … at NBC. https://t.co/6vx2Fr9rhG — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 25, 2020

It does seem like a whole lot of names for the network that claimed to be taking a stand when Kelly discussed but did not don blackface.

