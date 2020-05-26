Jimmy Fallon apologized on Tuesday for doing blackface during a sketch on NBC’s Saturday Night Live 20 years ago after the clip resurfaced on Twitter with the hashtag #jimmyfallonisoverparty.

“In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface. There is no excuse for this,” Fallon wrote in a tweet. “I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

NBC has deleted Fallon’s Chris Rock impressions from their SNL website, but the sketch can be found on Youtube and Twitter:

Rock was a member of Lorne Michaels’ sketch comedy series from 1990-1993, while Fallon was a cast member from 1998-2004.

