Michael Wolff explained Rudy Giuliani’s curious behavior as the actions of someone who was “frankly drunk” while discussing reported revelations about the former New York City mayor’s service to former President Donald Trump.

Wolff joined CNN’s John Berman on Tuesday in order to promote his book Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency. He began by recalling how he traveled to Mar-a-Lago to speak with Trump for the book, but when he asked the former president to explain how the 2020 election was “stolen” as he claims, Trump “was entirely unable to do that.”

“What you’ll find yourself in is the conversation with someone who lives in a separate reality,” Wolff said about that conversation. He added that after the election, Trump was surrounded by people in the White House who knew his 2020 claims were bogus, and most of them refused to join him in disputing the results.

The exception was Giuliani, and Wolff went there, calling Trump’s former personal lawyer a “drunk.”

“Within days of November 3rd, [Trump] is absolutely alone, and he is fighting this effort to overturn the election…which would be one of the biggest legal efforts in history of American jurisprudence,” Wolff said. “It’s just him and Rudy Giuliani, who is — most of the time — frankly drunk.”

Wolff’s comments on Giuliani being drunk partially reflect I Alone Can Fix This, another upcoming book from Washington Posts’ Philip Rucker and Carol Leunig. Previews of the book have teased plenty of intriguing details, one of which is a reported incident where Giuliani caused a commotion at the White House by suggesting Trump prematurely declare victory in a number of 2020 election swing states. This prompted some of Trump’s confidantes to wonder if Giuliani “may have been drinking too much.”

Wolff claimed Rucker and Leunig were “news thieves” who lifted material from his book for their own. However, he mostly stayed on topic by speaking about Giuliani’s conduct and what it meant for Trump.

I think this is a man who can’t stand the fact that he was pushed out, that he’s, you know, a non-player over the hill. He didn’t become president. His career petered out, and because of this, he was willing to do anything, willing to say anything. The secret to getting along with Donald Trump, it’s a very simple secret, merely to say what he wants you to say. If you do that, he embraces you. And Trump would go around saying ‘Rudy is drunk, Rudy falls asleep, Rudy should be put out to pasture.’ But it doesn’t make any difference because if Rudy was the only person — in many cases he was — the only person saying what the president wanted to hear, he’s back in, he’s running the show.

Watch above, via CNN.

