Mika Blasts Lucy Flores’ New Call for Biden to Apologize: ‘This is Completely Ridiculous…I’m Done’

Mika Brzezinski made it clear that she has no more patience for the accusations against Joe Biden, nor does she think most Americans care about the commotion over the former Veep.

Morning Joe held a discussion on Tuesday over the new interview Biden and his wife gave to ABC, during which, they fielded questions about Biden’s alleged unwanted touching over the years. As they finished running Biden’s comments, Brzezinski marveled at how much media attention has been put on his behavior, and then she tore into Lucy Flores for writing a New York Times op-ed that Biden has not sufficiently apologized to her and other women who’ve felt wronged by him.

“I can promise you, I know Joe Biden, he went up behind her and took a deep breath because he was about to go on stage. I want to explain that because there’s a woman who accuses him of smelling her hair – he’s not interested in your hair. Okay? He was going on stage, he took a deep breath before he went on stage and you took it deeply personally, and now you’re writing a New York Times op-ed about it demanding an apology? This, once again, is completely ridiculous, and the rest of America thinks it’s ridiculous, too. I’m done. You guys can continue to talk about this, I won’t. I refuse to give it any more time.”

Joe Scarborough agreed that Biden’s nature has always been to be affectionate with people, saying “if somebody’s uncomfortable with it, they can tell him in realtime…But to suggest that there was something malicious in what he was doing, or that he was getting his kicks from doing that? Sorry, there’s about 45 years of public experience that suggests that’s just not true.”

