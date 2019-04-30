‘Make America Moral Again’: Joe Biden Rejects Trump’s ‘God-Awful Deliberate Division’ on GMA

Former Vice President Joe Biden reaffirmed on Tuesday that he will be running his 2020 presidential campaign under the guiding principle of returning America to its better nature.

Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, spoke to ABC News’ Robin Roberts ahead of his first campaign rally, during which, he was asked about his handling of the Anita Hill hearings. The hearings have become a renewed topic of interest with Biden’s 2020 run, and so, he was asked how he felt about Hill rejecting his attempt to apologize.

“I was grateful she took the call,” Biden said “I believed her from the very beginning, but I was chairman. She did not get a fair hearing. She did not get treated well. That’s my responsibility.”

Biden also fielded inquiries about his questionable conduct among women again, during which, Mrs. Biden defended her husband’s affectionate nature while acknowledging the need for him to be more conscientious. She also recalled her own experiences in dealing with men who acted inappropriately in her presence.

“There was a time when women were afraid to speak out and I can remember specifically it was in a job interview…so that’s where we’ve moved from. Now if that same thing happened today I’d turn around and say what do you think you’re doing, so I think it’s totally different.”

When asked if he has an answer to President Donald Trump‘s “Make America Great Again” motto, Biden offered “Make America Moral Again.”

Make America return to the essence of who we are, the dignity of the country, the dignity and treating our people with dignity and this God-awful deliberate division that’s being taken in order to separate people to aggrandize his own power.

Watch above, via ABC.

