Mika Brzezinski Gets Teary-Eyed Over Passing of Former Defense Secretary Ash Carter at 68

MSNBC co-host Mika Brzezinski got teary-eyed on Tuesday over the passing of former Defense Secretary Ash Carter.

Carter, who led the Pentagon during Barack Obama’s presidency, died on Monday at the age of 68 due to “a sudden cardiac event,” said his family in a statement, according to Fox News.

“It is with deep and profound sadness that the family of former Secretary of Defense Ashton Carter shares that Secretary Carter passed away Monday evening in Boston after a sudden cardiac event at the age of 68,” said his family.

Morning Joe co-host Joe Scarborough mentioned that Brzezinski’s father, Zbigniew Brzezinski, who was National Security Advisor under former President Jimmy Carter, “had such great respect for him as did everybody in the foreign policy field.”

“It was wonderful seeing him at the Pentagon, talking to him there. He had such a clear-eyed view of the world, a clear-eyed view of what the United States needed to do to protect our interests at home and abroad,” he added. “And of course just a very special guy.”

Expressing sorrow, Brzezinski said, “He was a wonderful guy. I’m just thinking of his family right now. His wife [Stephanie Carter].”

MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle called Carter’s passing “a shock.”

Following Barnicle’s tribute, Brezinski got teary-eyed.

“And Stephanie, our heart goes out to you. We’re here for you. And we’re so sorry,” she said.

