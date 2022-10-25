House Progressive Caucus Quickly Backtracks On Letter Urging Biden to Shift On Ukraine and Negotiate With Russia After Fierce Backlash

The Congressional Progressive Caucus has clarified its letter, doing an about-face, calling on President Joe Biden to focus on a diplomatic solution in the conflict in Ukraine.

In a Monday statement, CPC Chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said:

In a letter to President Biden today, my colleagues and I advocated for the administration to continue ongoing military and economic support for Ukrainians while pursuing diplomatic support to Ukraine to ensure we are helpful partners on efforts to reach “a solution that is acceptable to the people of Ukraine.” Let me be clear: we are united as Democrats in our unequivocal commitment to supporting Ukraine in their fight for their democracy and freedom in the face of the illegal and outrageous Russian invasion, and nothing in the letter advocates for a change in that support.

The Oct. 24 letter, signed by 30 CPC members, stated admiration for the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine, but called for a diplomatic resolution.

“Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we also believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict,” wrote the members. “For this reason, we urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire.”

Not all members of the CPC signed the letter. A couple that did backtracked on doing so.

“Timing in diplomacy is everything. I signed this letter on June 30, but a lot has changed since then. I wouldn’t sign it today. We have to continue supporting Ukraine economically and militarily to give them the leverage they need to end this war,” tweeted Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA).

Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) tweeted, “First, this was written in July & I have no idea why it went out now. Bad timing. Second, it was trying to get to a cease-fire & diplomacy as others were banging war drums, not criticizing Biden. Third, I’ve supported the efforts & will continue. Over analyzed by some.”

UPDATE: 1:04 pm ET: The CPC has withdrawn its letter to Biden. In a Tuesday statement, Jayapal said:

The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine. The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting. As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this. Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader [Kevin] McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over. The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter.

