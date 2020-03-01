Vice President Mike Pence chalked things up to a “miscommunication” when asked about how the Center for Disease Control (CDC) mistakenly identified the first U.S. patient to die of the coronavirus.

Pence joined CNN’s Jake Tapper on Sunday to defend President Donald Trump and the administration’s efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic. At one point, Tapper asked Pence how to alleviate the anxieties of Americans who saw Trump on Saturday as he erroneously said a woman was the coronavirus’ first U.S. victim when it was actually a man.

“What do you say to people who heard you and the president Saturday talk about the woman who died and then it comes out later that the CDC had erroneously told you it was a woman, and it was actually a man who had died of this?” Tapper asked. “What do you say to the people who say this is not filling them with confidence about the federal-state coordination?”

“It was the CDC who had briefed us speaking to officials in Washington state. It was just a miscommunication,” Pence responded. He continued by touting his leadership of White House’s coronavirus task force, saying “I have got one of the leading experts in infectious disease at my right arm at the White House joining me tomorrow in the West Wing, but if people had seen what I have seen, I think that they can be very proud of the work that CDC is doing and HHS is doing.”

